Indian suppliers find Nepali market feasible for lab equipment sales

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 24 (ANI): Indian suppliers of laboratory equipment, who took part in the Nepal Lab expo that commenced in Kathmandu on Thursday, have found the Nepali market a feasible place.

A three-day Nepal Lab Expo was inaugurated by the Nepal Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The Nepal Lab Expo is a Business to Business (B2B) event in the field of laboratory, scientific, analytical, research and biotechnology sectors in Nepal.

Rohit Tiwari, one of the manufacturing company representatives said, "as most of the manufacturers are absent from Nepal we can really work onto providing quality products and those coming here (at the exhibition) has shown keen interest in our products."



The event will witness visitors from Pharmaceutical, Research & Development, Quality Control, Food Processing, Education, Diagnostics, and Chemicals.

In 2019, the 4th show witnessed over 6500 trade visitors along with 278 exhibitors from 18 countries in three days.

"The trade relation between Nepal and India has been too long, it has continued for ages and we have been supplying products to Nepal. Since the emergence of COVID the number of hospitals too are increasing, there is a huge demand that needs to be catered," another exhibitor Ankur said.

"As being neighbour and good trade partner we can supply these goods to Nepal and this platform gives us the opportunity to supply different personnel and hospitals in Nepal," Ankur added.

This event has given the platform to a variety of International companies. Over 200 companies have set up their stalls for the exhibition amongst which Indian companies dominates over others. (ANI)

