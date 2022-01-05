Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll for biometrics at VFS Global Visa Application Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions said that Indian travellers to Ukraine can now enroll for biometrics at its Visa Application Centre.

"VFS Global's services on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now extended to include biometric enrolments for Indian customers," the company said in a statement.

Travellers can now visit the VFS Global Visa Application Centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad by prior appointment for the complete visa application process.



The mandate for biometric enrollment services came into effect from January 4, 2022, and the service will be available for all 26 visa categories VFS Global accepts for Ukraine, including tourism, work, business, family reunions and study, according to the statement.

"VFS Global has been the proud partner of Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2017 in India, and is excited to extend its services to include biometric enrolment. This makes VFS Global the one-stop-shop for the complete visa application journey for our Ukraine visa customers," Pranav Sinha, VFS Global Head South Asia said.

VFS Global offers Ukraine visa services in 46 countries across the globe through a network of 77 Visa Application Centres since 2017. (ANI)

