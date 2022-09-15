Indian war vessel INS Tarkash takes part in Joint Maritime Exercise with Nigerian Navy

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Indian Navy warship INS Tarkash which is currently mission deployed in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), took part in a Joint Maritime Exercise with Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships on September 12-13, according to a statement by Indian Navy.

In a tweet, the Indian Navy wrote, "Reinforcing #IndianNavy's commitment to #MaritimeSecurity INS Tarkash is mission-deployed in #GulfofGuinea (GoG) for anti-piracy ops.#INSTarkash participated in a Joint Maritime Exercise with #NigerianNavy Patrol Ships NNS Kano, Osun, Sokoto & Nguru. @DefenceInfoNG"



The Nigerian Navy Patrol Ships which participated in the naval exercise as a part of the deployment were NNS Kano, Osun, Sokoto and Nguru.

Reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security, INS Tarkash is currently mission-deployed in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) for anti-piracy operations.



The exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen interoperability between the Indian and Nigerian navies in various facets of maritime operations like anti-piracy, assistance to vessels in distress, SAR drills, and anti-air and anti-surface operations. It also helped enhance skills for naval interdiction and counter-piracy operations, according to Indian Navy officials.



The exercise marked India and Nigeria's first joint operational deployment in support of anti-piracy operations in the GoG.

Earlier on July 29, INS Tarkash completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage.

According to the Indian Navy, the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on July 26.

Exercises conducted included man overboard drills, visit board Search and seizure operations, approaches for replenishment at sea, tactical manoeuvres and helicopter cross deck landings. (ANI)

