Indian women soldiers participate in 'Women Peace and Security Seminar' in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 19 (ANI): Women soldiers of the Indian Army participated in the four-day 'Women Peace and Security Seminar' at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

"Woman soldiers of #IndianArmy participated in the four-day Women Peace & Security Seminar at Ulaanbaatar, #Mongolia, as part of #IndianArmy contingent participating in #ExerciseKhaanQuest. Women Peace Keepers from 30 Nations participated in the seminar," Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said in a tweet.

The four-day event kicked off on Thursday and is being held under the auspices of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Xinhua reported.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Mongolian President said that the country will bolster the participation of women in the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Khurelsukh made the remarks during the opening ceremony of an international conference of female peacekeepers under the theme of "Women, Peace, and Security" here.

"To promote the UN's goal of full gender parity in peacekeeping operations, Mongolia aims to increase women's participation to at least 15 percent by 2027," Khurelsukh said.





This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first deployment of Mongolian peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping operations.

Since then, Mongolia has sent over 20,300 military personnel, including more than 900 female peacekeepers, to UN peacekeeping operations around the globe, according to the Mongolian Armed Forces, reported Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the Indian soldiers participating in the Khan Quest 2022 in Mongolia attended the cultural ceremony on Friday where the performances were done by Mongolian and Indian Artists with a special appearance by Indian singer Mohit Chauhan.



The Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju interacted with the Indian diaspora on Friday. "A captivating Community Interaction by Hon'ble Minister Shri @KirenRijiju with Indian diaspora, Indian soldiers participating Khan Quest 2022 in Mongolia over entertaining cultural performances by Mongolian & Indian Artists with special appearance by @_MohitChauhan," Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar tweeted.



The Union Minister arrived in Ulaanbaatar with the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha on June 13.

The four Holy Relics - known as the 'Kapilvastu Relics' have been put on display for 11-days at the Ganden Tegchenling Monastery, where devotees, both old and young gather in large numbers from Wednesday morning.

The relics are being displayed in India's 'spiritual neighbor' Mongolia, a Buddhist majority nation. Lord Buddha lived in India and attained Mahaparinirvana or ultimate salvation in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

