Indians among top travellers who visited Abu Dhabi most in first six months of 2022

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 28 (ANI): Indians are among the top travellers who visited Abu Dhabi the most in the first six months of this year, according to a passenger traffic report.

The traffic report released by Abu Dhabi Airports - the operator of Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports - stated that airports served 6.299 million passengers between January and June this year, as per Khaleej Times.

The report also announced the recording of 94,538 domestic and international flights from the five airports in the first half of the year.vNotably, Pakistanis are also one of the top travellers in the report.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, the CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports noted the passenger traffic results represent "another stride forward" for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry.

"While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum", Al Hashmi said as quoted by Khaleej Times, "by catering to higher numbers of travellers, and expanding our airline network with partners, while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence. The resumption of regional and global markets, as well as successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue building on this success throughout the second half of 2022."



According to Khaleej Times, the number of scheduled passenger flights at Abu Dhabi International Airport alone, increased by 94 per cent compared to the first half of 2021. The airport is connected to 101 destinations served by 23 airlines -- compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in the same period last year.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes at the airport during H1 2022 are India (1.28 million), Pakistan (485,000), the UK (374,000), Saudi Arabia (333,000) and Egypt (283,000), as per Khaleej Times.

Meanwhile, the top five destination airports were London Heathrow (276,000), Delhi (225,000), Mumbai (221,000), Kochi (217,000) and Cairo (203,000).

In terms of passenger volumes at the airport during the second quarter, the top five countries were India (764,000), Pakistan (231,000), the UK (203,000), Saudi Arabia (195,000) and Egypt (156,000).

The top five destination airports were London Heathrow (153,000), Mumbai (146,000), Kochi (126,000), Delhi (123,000) and Cairo (114,000).

Load factors also increased to 73 per cent, compared to 33 per cent only during the same period last year, as per the passenger traffic report cited by Khaleej Times.

India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed on February 18 this year. It came into force on May 1 this year. (ANI)

