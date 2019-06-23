India's arguments on Pakistan progress on counter terrorism step are 'preposterous, unwarranted: Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday claimed that India's arguments regarding Islamabad's progress in improving its counter-terror financing operation in line with an internationally agreed plan are "preposterous and unwarranted".

"We regard the statement issued by India regarding the FATF report as preposterous and unwarranted," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"If anything, this is yet another evidence of India's relentless efforts to politicise the deliberations of FATF for its narrow, partisan objectives," it added.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) warned Pakistan to "swiftly" complete its action plan to curb terror financing by October or face consequences.

The warning was made in a statement issued by the financial watchdog following a plenary meeting in Orlando here.

Concerned India also urged Pakistan to take all necessary steps to implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plan by September.

Pakistan is currently on the "grey list" of countries that have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing. The country has already missed two prior deadlines -- in January and May 2019 -- to complete their action plan.

India has previously urged the FATF to put Pakistan on a blacklist of countries that fail to meet international standards in stopping terror financing following the listing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

At least three FATF member countries need to support Pakistan to avoid being blacklisted. Quoting a Pakistani official, Anadolu Agency reported that China, Turkey and Malaysia have supported Pakistan, ensuring that "there is no imminent threat of blacklisting" by FATF.

The 27-point action plan was given to Pakistan by FATF after it was placed on the grey list in June last year. It was given until January 2019 to comply with it -- a deadline which was missed by the country.

Pakistan was asked to do more on 18 of the 27 points in a meeting held in China's Guangzhou last month.

As per FATF guidelines quoted by media reports, Islamabad requires at least 15 out of 36 votes to be removed from the 'grey list'. (ANI)

