India's consignment of relief materials arrives in Fiji

Suva [Fiji], April 28 (ANI): India on Tuesday delivered humanitarian relief materials to cyclone-hit Fiji.

The information about relief materials delivered to Fiji was shared through the Twitter handle of High Commission of India in Suva.

"Solidarity with partners in #IndoPacific. 14 varieties of fruit & vegetable seeds from India arrive in Fiji to support agriculture & livelihoods affected by #TCYasa. Airlifted via Sydney facilitated by @Fijian Govt & Australia.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @Fiji_MOFA," tweeted the High Commission.



Tropical Cyclone Yasa made landfall in Fiji in March 2021 as a Category 5 storm, bringing sustained winds of 240 km/h and gusts as high as 345 km/h. The cyclone led to significant flooding and the destruction of homes, schools, infrastructure and crops.

Cyclone Yasa was followed by several other storms thus deepening the impact. Tropical Cyclone Ana, the first one that struck Fiji this year, caused extensive damage to the South Pacific island nation in January.

India sent the consignment of 14 varieties of fruits, vegetables seeds to support cyclone hit Fiji.

India is committed to extend full support to Fiji's efforts to restore livelihoods of the affected communities and to build resilient infrastructure under Disaster Risk Reduction and Management initiative that is an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year. (ANI)

