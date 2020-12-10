India's Covid-19 vaccines will benefit most countries, says Bhutan Ambassador

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Bhutan's Ambassador to India on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 vaccines in India will benefit most countries, as they would be the easiest to administer and transport.

Speaking to foreign envoys onboard a plane to New Delhi, Ambassador Vetsop Namgyel said: "Vaccines in India are the ones which will be easiest to administer and transport. Most countries will benefit from it. India is known to produce in bulk quantities, once approved it can be rolled out quickly."

Namgyel was among the 60 foreign heads of missions who visited the facilities of two pharmaceutical firms working on Covid-19 vaccines- the Bharat Biotech and the Biological E.

F Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, said that India is not working for commercial or national interest but is also working for countries around the world.

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahima Datla, the Managing Director of the Biological E Ltd, said it is a testament to PM Modi's vision who's not only showcasing collaboration but is keen to ensure that Indian companies play a vital role in delivering vaccines around the world.



Sources had informed that there is a lot of interest in India's vaccine development efforts.

PM Modi has said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.

He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

It is the second Indian company to apply for emergency use authorisation after the Serum Institute of India applied for such use for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. (ANI)

