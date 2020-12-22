India's Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Nepal's Transport Minister to discuss India-assisted projects

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 22 (ANI): Namgya Khampa, India's Deputy Chief of Mission, on Tuesday called on Basant Nembang, Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, to discuss the India-assisted connectivity projects in the railway and road sectors.

"Deputy Chief of Mission Ms Namgya Khampa called on Hon'ble Basant Nembang, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport of GoN and discussed the ongoing India-assisted connectivity projects in the Railway and Road sectors," India in Nepal said in tweet.

On December 17, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, "India's goodwill comes with no strings attached. Nepal is free to act independently in international affairs but must be vigilant and learn from Sri Lanka and other nations which have also signed agreements with other countries in the region."

Speaking on the theme of "Soft Power Dimension: India-Nepal Relations," General Bipin Rawat said it is necessary to strengthen the existing relationship further for the peace and prosperity for both countries who are already "inseparable in every way."



Talking about the economic relations between the two countries, CDS Rawat said, "India's economic relations with Nepal is quite unique although much more could be done. In 2019-2020 economic assistance has crossed Rs 12 billion for development in the various sector of the economy such as agriculture, water resources, energy, infrastructure and the list can go on and on."

"The total bilateral trade has reached to the extend USD 8.27 billion. India's exports for the same have been around USD 7.76 billion while the imports into India from Nepal has been USD 508 million," General Rawat.

"The balance of trade is much in India's favour considering the many essential items have to be imported into Nepal from India. As far the investment is concerned, India accounts for over 30 per cent of the Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal and over 150 Indian ventures are successfully operating in Nepal in various fields such as manufacturing, services, banking, insurance, education, telecom, power sector and tourism industry," he said.

While concluding his speech, CDS Rawat reiterated the importance of the bilateral relationship, saying that "India and Nepal are unique and have been in existence for centuries and the bonds are so pure and so strong that aspiration, goodwill and spirituality between these two nations are as tall as the Himalayas and as deep as the Indian Ocean." (ANI)

