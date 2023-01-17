India's efforts bore fruit: Defence expert on UN terror tag on LeT's Abdul Rehman Makki

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Responding to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) declaring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and brother-in-law of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki, as a 'Global Terrorist', Colonel (retd.) and former Military Intelligence officer Hunny Bakshi on Tuesday said the announcement is the fruit of the Union government's persistent efforts to bring those involved in terror acts to justice.

In an interview with ANI, Col (retd.) Bakshi said, "It is very good news that Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is the brother-in-law of (26/11 mastermind) Hafiz Saeed and also the second-in-command of the terrorist organisation, has been declared a 'Global Terrorist' by the UNSC."

"Makki has been responsible for many terror attacks in India and was also behind the 26/11 terror attacks. Even Pakistan's anti-terror courts punished him in 2020. Unfortunately, however, it has been Pakistan's way to start a trial for the world to see and then acquit them afterwards," he added.

"He was freed in a case on a fine PKR (Pakistani rupees) 50,000. Finally, when the UN today declared him a global terrorist, Pakistan is now asking for hard evidence for designating him as a 'Global Terrorist'. What is the need for hard evidence now when the country's court, itself, had found him guilty and sentenced him to a fine of PKR 50,000?".

Lauding the continued efforts of the Union government to put Makki on the global terror watchlist, Bakshi said, "I congratulate the people and also my government whose efforts have now bore fruit."



This listing is being seen as a major win for New Delhi after China, in June 2022, blocked a joint proposal by India and the US to get the UNSC to list Makki as a 'Global Terrorist'. Beijing put a last-minute 'technical hold' on the joint proposal to put Makki on the UNSC's 1267 list of terrorists linked to al Qaeda and ISIL. The move by Beijing was condemned by India as 'extremely unfortunate'.

"On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations," the UN said in a statement.

Resolution 1267 provides for sanctions against individuals and entities that support or finance the acts or activities of ISIL, Al-Qaida, associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

Makki is the deputy leader of LeT, an organisation that was later renamed the Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD), as a terrorist. Just like the LeT, the JuD is also an UN-designated terror group.

Also known as Abdulrahman Maki, he served as the head of the 'foreign relations department of the LeT and a member of its governing body or Shura, while also helping raise money for LeT operations.

In India, Makki is on the UAPA list of designated terrorists and is wanted for his involvement in the attack on the iconic Red Fort, in Delhi in 2000, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The US has also placed Makki on its list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists and has announced a USD 2 million reward for information leading to his capture and conviction. (ANI)

