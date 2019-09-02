Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora meets Chairperson National Election Commission of Republic of Korea Kwon Soon-il here on Monday (Picture Credits: Sheyphali Sharan/ Twitter)
India's Election Commission officials meet South Korean counterparts at A-WEB conference in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:27 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): India's Election Commission officials on Monday met their South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of the fourth General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) here.
"On the sidelines of the three-day A- WEB conference Mr. Kwon Soon-il, Chairperson National Election Commission of Republic of Korea met Mr. Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner of India on 2nd September, 2019 to discuss bilateral matters of mutual interest," Sheyphali Sharan, spokesperson of the Election Commission, said on Twitter.
In addition, Arora, along with other senior officials, held a bilateral meeting with the President of the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES), Anthony Banbury, during a meeting of the Executive Board of the A-WEB today.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be hosting the fourth General Assembly of Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) here on September 3, while a meeting of the Executive Board was held early today.
Participants from over 50 countries across the globe will join the meeting, the ECI said in a statement on Sunday.
India will be taking over as the Chair of the organisation for two years from 2019. In the last A-WEB General Assembly held in Bucharest in 2017, Romania took over as the Chair and the ECI was unanimously elected as the Vice-Chair of A-WEB for the 2017-19 period.
The ECI has been an A-WEB Executive Board member since its inception in October 2013 for two consecutive terms (2013-15 and 2015-17). It will continue to remain on the Executive Board for 2021-23 in its capacity as immediate former Chair of the body.
During the A-WEB General Assembly meeting, India will take over as Chair of A-WEB for 2019-2021 term. Arora would preside over the General Assembly meeting.
On September 4, an International Conference on "Initiatives and Challenges of Social Media and Information Technology in Elections" will take place. Eleven countries will make their presentations on the subject.
A-WEB is the largest association of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) worldwide with over 114 members from 106 countries. It was established on October 14, 2013, in Song-do, South Korea. The permanent secretariat of A-WEB is located is based in Seoul.
A-WEB's vision is to foster efficiency and effectiveness in conducting free, fair, transparent and participative elections worldwide.
The organisation has undertaken election information and communication technology programmes in countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Fiji, Papua Guinea and Samoa.
A-WEB also undertakes election visitor and observation programmes in various countries to study various election management practices and share knowledge with member EMBs. (ANI)

