India's envoy to UN meets UN General Assembly President

New York [US], March 18 (ANI): India's permanent representative to United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, met UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi and explored plans for strengthening science's role in diplomacy.

Taking to Twitter, UNGA President said, "Great to meet with Belgium, India and South Permanent Representatives, who are committed to science-based decision-making at the UN. Explored breakthroughs & actionable plans for strengthening science's role in diplomacy."

Earlier, Consulate General hosted an event to promote Araku Valley Specialty Coffee from India.

Meanwhile, the W20 delegation of India joined the Permanent Mission of India in New York, Ruchira Kamboj, for a special event on Thursday and discussed the path of empowerment through technology

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the CSW67 (Commission on the Status of Women)'s sixty-seventh session.

The sixty-seventh session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) took place from March 6-17 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The event was a dynamic and interactive experience, the official Twitter handle of India at the UN wrote on Twitter.

"What an inspiring event! The #W20 delegation of @g20org joined the Permanent Mission of India to discuss how we can chart the path of empowerment through technology on the sidelines of #CSW67," India at the UN tweeted.



"From the engaging discussions to the thought-provoking Q&As, the event was a dynamic and interactive experience. The event was more than just a discussion; it was an interactive experience that energised and empowered attendees.," the tweet read further.

Participants from diverse backgrounds exchanged experiences, knowledge and good practices.

Notably, the W20 initiative under India's G20 chairmanship focuses on Women's Entrepreneurship, Grassroot Women Leadership, Bridging the Gender Digital Divide, Education and Skill Development, and Climate Change.

The W20 Chair of India is Dr Sandhya Purecha, who was present during the event.

The first event, an India Roundtable with the theme 'Leveraging Public-Private Commitment for Women's Greater Access to Technology and Education', was held on March 13 from 3:00 pm-4:15 pm (EST) at the UN Headquarters.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj recently said that India is ready to take its place at the global top tables including G-20 and the UN Security Council presidency as the country is willing to bring solutions to the table.

During a press briefing earlier, when asked about UNSC reforms and India's permanent seat at the security council, Kamboj said, "India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table. One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric and which will remain the same."

Ambassador Kamboj told reporters that even as the world grapples with a pandemic and multilateralism is under stress, India has emerged on the international stage as a rallying point of hope.

"In the last 2 years when the world was going through a crisis, India has always been there as a solution provider. Like during COVID and more such matters, India is already ready to take its place at the global top table," she added. (ANI)

