India's fight against climate change will unite whole world as one family: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Referring to the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark signed in September 2020,Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoped that Denmark and India's commitment to democratic values would lead to a stronger partnership in international fora.

The Members of the Danish Parliamentary Committee for European Affairs, led by the Chairman of the Committee, Niels Fleming Hansen called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that India is the largest democracy in the world and like Denmark, India is also a vibrant and mature democracy. Expressing the view that both countries support peace, democracy and human rights, Birla emphasized regular parliamentary exchanges between India and Denmark.

Birla suggested that a regular process of dialogue should be developed between India and Denmark to ensure that both Parliaments can learn from each other and share best practices.



In this context, Birla, referring to the visit of the Prime Minister of Denmark to India in 2021 and the visit of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to Denmark last year, said that such high-level visits have further strengthened the relations between the two countries and they have given new vibrancy and robustness to bilateral relations.

Referring to the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark signed in September 2020, Birla said that this partnership has improved coordination between the two countries and hoped that this would result in increased bilateral trade and investment in the times to come.

Birla also said that while India is the 5th largest economy in the world today, there is plentiful potential for the two nations in areas of mutual interest such as global and regional security issues, trade and economic ties, research and innovation, and stronger people-to-people contact.

Birla informed the delegation that India has assumed the presidency of G-20 with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and India's fight against climate change will unite the entire world as one family. He hoped that Denmark and India's commitment to democratic values would lead to a stronger partnership in international fora.

Birla informed the Danish delegation that India would also organize the P20 summit in the near future on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which would be attended by the Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of other invited nations in addition to the G20 nations. He hoped that the Summit will see purposeful dialogue on the relevance of parliamentary governance and democratic values, which would serve to benefit the entire world. (ANI)

