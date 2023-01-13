India's G20 presidency agenda will prioritize globalization paradigm focused on vulnerable populations: Jaishankar at Voice of Global South Summit

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that during its G20 presidency, India will articulate an agenda that will prioritize a new globalization paradigm focused on vulnerable populations and decentralization and bringing down walls in accessing opportunities around the world.

Speaking at the Foreign Ministers Session on G20 of the Voice of Global South Summit, Jaishankar said India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just its G20 partners, but also our fellow citizens in the Global South.

"This is an opportunity for India to articulate an agenda and for the Global South to show the way," he said.

The minister said India and the Global South not only have a common future but also a common past.

"We shoulder burdens of a colonial past,even as we face inequities of the current world order."

Jaishankar said challenges of unsustainable debt, unviable projects, trade barriers, contracting financial flows and climate pressure have been compounded by the COVID pandemic and knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict.

"While we promote faster rebalancing, more multipolarity and reformed multilateralism, it is imperative that key global conversations of our times reflect our concerns and challenges. In our G20 Presidency, India will articulate an agenda that will prioritize: - a new globalization paradigm focused on vulnerable populations and decentralization; bringing down walls in accessing opportunities around the world," he said.

"Taking collective efforts to address challenges of food and energy security; driving consensus on Green Development Pact of G20 Leaders, discussions on data for development; strengthening efforts to share resources, development templates, our unique experiences and knowledge base," he added.

Referring to Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that this is not an era of war.



"He has spoken about the imperative to give up the 'us vs them' mindset and to work collectively as one human family," the minister said.

Jaishankar said from decolonization to resisting alignment, the Global South has always chosen the middle path, where diplomacy, dialogue and cooperation take primacy over competition, conflict and divisions.

"The path of peace, cooperation and multilateralism is a patient endeavour that requires enormous bridge building. It is the course that the world must take if the interests of the Global South are kept at its core."

He said India will make reformed multilateralism and Institutions for 21st century a priority during its Presidency with focus on decision, strong collective actions to accelerate progress on the SDGs.

"India will take a LiFE approach to climate action while keeping the complementarities of development agenda and our climate goals at the centre. India would focus on strengthening international cooperation in addressing the challenges relating to the increasing threat of terrorism faced by many countries which has only increased in the face of emerging technologies," Jaishankar said.

"We would commit to drive a consensus on a Green Development Pact of the G20 Leaders, which will be a blueprint of strong actions for the next decade powering Green Development all over the world. This will be through investments in sustainable lifestyle, leveraging green hydrogen for climate action, and accelerating progress on SDGs."

Jaishankar called for international cooperation on data-related capacities, innovations, and technologies, especially for the Global South, to further progress on SDGs and create opportunities for all.

He said that India aims to bridge the digital divide among countries through a multi-stakeholder approach.

The minister called for strengthening efforts to share resources, development templates, experience and knowledge base with each other and showcase strong solidarity as partners from the Global South. (ANI)

