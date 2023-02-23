India's G20 Presidency "extraordinary opportunity" for world to see country's "full diversity": Jaishankar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called India's G20 Presidency an "extraordinary opportunity" for the world to see the "full diversity" of India as about 200 meetings will take place in every state of the country during the process.

He said this while addressing the G20 Festival of Thinkers Summit at Symbiosis International University in Pune here.

"The G20 process involves about 200 meetings, and these 200 meetings will be taking place in every state of India. We want to spread it across different regions so that this is an opportunity, really, it's an extraordinary opportunity for actually the world to see India, the full diversity of India, because the impressions of the world very often are limited to the very sharp images of India," Jaishankar said.

He added, "When the world often thinks India, they actually think Delhi, or maybe a little bit beyond Delhi. So, how do we get the world to appreciate this enormous diversity that we have, the great heritage, the natural wonders that we have? So the whole idea is really, do the meetings across the country, different cities, different towns, and not just for the world to see."

Jaishankar stated, "It's also a way today, when every state multiple, there are about 55-56 cities and towns which will be hosting G20, it's also a way of getting India to be more and Indians to be more aware of the world."



External Affairs Minister said, "We are gathered here today because India got the G20 presidency. G20 is a gathering of the 20 biggest economies of the World. It's not just a collection of 20 nations. G20 presidency is a very special responsibility at a difficult moment."

In his remarks at the G20 Festival of Thinkers Summit at Symbiosis International University in Pune, Jaishankar stated that India looks at G20 as an opportunity for people, especially the youth to develop an awareness of the world.

He said, "We look at the G 20 not just as an event, not just as a program. We see it as an opportunity that our people, our citizens, and especially our youth today develop an awareness of the world, enhance an awareness, increase their interest, and for the world to have a better understanding of India at the same time." He stressed that the mandate of G20 is to promote economic development and growth.

Jaishankar spoke about International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Krystalina Georgieva's remarks regarding India's growth. He stated that Georgieva has said that 15 per cent of the world's total growth this year is coming from India.

Jaishankar said, "I would encourage you to read a set of remarks by the managing director of the IMF, Krystalina Georgieva. She has pointed out that in what is otherwise, frankly, a fairly gloomy global economic scenario, to have a country like India with this GDP base growing at seven per cent and likely to continue, if not actually increase it in the coming decade, that is something about which the world has great expectations."

"And, if I were to give it to you, you know, in India, I would say that, you know, we are growing at 7 per cent. Everybody feels okay. Good. I want you to see how the world looks like. Krystalina Georgieva tells us 15 per cent of the world's growth this year is going to come from India. So we are 15 per cent singly, 15 per cent of the solution that the G20 is looking for in terms of economic growth and development," he added.

In his remarks at the G20 Festival of Thinkers Summit, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of Aadhar card. He stated, "The Aadhar number has become like a magic number. It is the backbone on which the daily existence of millions depends. Our digital image is growing. Countries including Japan, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, and Portugal are coming to us for our talent." (ANI)

