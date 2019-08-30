India's NDC delegation visits Nepal to discuss warfare strategy

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of senior defence and civil service officials from the National Defence College (NDC) in India met Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Defence Secretary Reshmi Raj Pandey here and discussed issues of mutual interest, especially strategy of warfare.

The delegation comprised 15 senior officials from civil services and defence forces of India, the United Kingdom, Japan, Mongolia and Bangladesh visited Nepal for three days from August 25 to August 28.

The team called on the Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army, General Purna Chandra Thapa and were also briefed about various functions of the Nepali Army during their visit to the Army headquarters here.

The team also visited Western Division Headquarters at Pokhara as well as the prestigious Mountain Warfare School at Jomsom.

NDC is one of the premier institutes in Asia, providing instruction to senior defence and civil service officers in the wider aspects of higher direction and strategy of warfare.

The course is attended by senior officers of the Indian Defence Forces and Civil Services as well as armed forces officers of friendly foreign countries.

Presently, one officer of the Nepali Army is undergoing the ongoing course whereas nine serving and 19 retired officers of the Nepali Army have graduated from the NDC in New Delhi. (ANI)

