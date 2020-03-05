India's new Ambassador to Nepal presents credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 5 (ANI): India's new Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, presented his credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari during a formal ceremony held at the Sheetal Niwas here on Thursday.

Kwatra is the 25th Ambassador of India to Nepal. He had arrived in the Himalayan country on March 1.

He has succeeded Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, who completed his tenure as Ambassador to Nepal in December 2019.

After presenting the credentials, Kwatra made a courtesy call on Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun. (ANI)

