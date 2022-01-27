India's Permanent Mission at UN celebrates country's 73rd Republic Day

New York [US], January 27 (ANI): India's Permanent Mission at the UN celebrated the country's 73rd Republic Day in New York on Wednesday.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti hoisted the Indian flag at the country's Permanent Mission at the UN, New York.

The Indian embassy in Washington also celebrated the country's Republic Day.



"On 73rd Republic Day, privileged to unfurl the tricolour at India House in Washington DC," said the Indian Ambassador in the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu in a tweet on Wednesday.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)





