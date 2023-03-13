India's Permanent Mission to UN to co-host two special events on Monday, Thursday

New York [US], March 13 (ANI): India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations will be co-hosting two special events on Monday and Thursday in the margins of the Commission on the Status of Women.

"In the margins of the Commission on the Status of Women, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN will be co-hosting 02 special events! See below. Thank you @w20org and @unwomenindia for the fantastic collaboration!," India's Permanent Mission to UN tweeted.

The first event, an India Roundtable with the theme 'Leveraging Public-Private Commitment for Women's Greater Access to Technology and Education', will be held on March 13 from 3:00 pm-4:15 pm (EST) at Conference Room -B, UNHQ.

Another roundtable on the theme 'Grassroots leadership and transformation: Charting the path of empowerment through technology and skill development', will be held on March 16 from 3:00 pm-4:15 pm at Conference Room-2, UNHQ.



India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj recently said that India is ready to take its place at the global top tables including G-20 and the UN Security Council presidency as the country is willing to bring solutions to the table.

During a press briefing, when asked about UNSC reforms and India's permanent seat at the security council, Kamboj said, "India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table. One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric and which will remain the same."

India has been one of the leading voices for the long-standing reforms due in the UNSC, stating that it surely deserves a position at the highest level of the UN as a permanent member. Proposals to restructure the security council which now has five permanent members and ten elected to two-year terms, have been around for over two decades, but have hit a stalemate in the UN General Assembly.

Ambassador Kamboj told reporters that even as the world grapples with a pandemic and multilateralism is under stress, India has emerged on the international stage as a rallying point of hope.

"In the last 2 years when the world was going through a crisis, India has always been there as a solution provider. Like during COVID and more such matters, India is already ready to take its place at the global top table," she added. (ANI)

