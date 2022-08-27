India's perspective on global issues holds paramount importance: Vietnam's outgoing envoy to India

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Vietnam's outgoing Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau on Friday said that India's perspective on global issues holds paramount importance for the world today.

"I see India growing globally. See what's happening in Europe. At some point, India became a magnetic place that drew-in diplomats to make a case to India," the envoy said while speaking with ANI in New Delhi.

Over the ongoing war in Ukraine, India has made a number of statements that articulate its position on the conflict clearly. India's stance has remained unchanged on the Ukraine war despite pressure from other countries.

In a reminiscence of his stay in India, Vietnam's outgoing envoy Pham Sanh Chau, who is set to depart the country on Saturday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his resolve in making "Atmanirbhar Bharat" a reality.

"India is not only growing globally but is occupying a very important position in world affairs. It is also growing economically and socially. I learnt determination from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even children of India do not want to play with imported toys. India has become more inspirational, stronger," envoy shared while speaking with ANI in New Delhi.



The envoy also showered praises on India by lauding the country's "unity in diversity."

"I think India is fabulous. I normally say that if you split the world into two parts, India is one part and the rest of the world is the other part. It reflects a huge diversity but we see unity in that diversity," envoy Pham Sanh Chau said.

Moreover, while expressing his deep connection with India, the envoy added, "I love this country, not at the first sight but gradually I am falling deeply in love with India and her people." Commending India for its resilience, the diplomat said, "When world is going through turbulence, India remains stable."

India-Vietnam relations have been exceptionally friendly and cordial since their foundations were laid by founding fathers of the two countries.

In recent times, political contacts have strengthened as reflected in several high-level visits by leaders from both sides. Trade and economic linkages continue to grow. India's thrust under the 'Look East' policy combined with Vietnam's growing engagement within the region and with India has paid rich dividends.

Vietnam is an important regional partner in South East Asia. India and Vietnam closely cooperate in various regional forums such as ASEAN, East Asia Summit, Mekong Ganga Cooperation, Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) besides UN and WTO. Defence Cooperation has emerged as a significant pillar of our strategic partnership with Vietnam. (ANI)

