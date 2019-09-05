India's South Africa envoy concurrently accredited as High Commissioner to Lesotho

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to South Africa, Jaideep Sarkar, has been concurrently accredited as the country's next High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.



A 1987 IFS-batch officer, Sarkar was appointed India's High Commissioner to South Africa earlier this year.

The diplomat has earlier served as envoy to Israel and Bhutan.



Sarkar has also served in Indian missions in Tokyo, Seoul and Bangladesh.



The diplomat worked in the Ministry of Finance from 1992-1996 dealing with economic relations with EU member states.



He also served as a Director in the MEA where his work involved managing India's relations with some of its neighbours including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.



In 2004, Sarkar joined the Prime Minister's Office as a Director and dealt with a number of ministries including those of External Affairs, Finance and Planning, among others.



In 2006, he was selected to serve as Private Secretary to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (ANI)