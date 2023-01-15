India's strategy to move forward with developing countries: Report

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 15 (ANI): The Voice of the Global South Summit is India's long-term strategy of advancing by prioritizing the common agenda of all developing countries rather than advancing alone, Nepalese news website Epardafas.com said.

According to the website, this is for the first time that India has organized a summit to focus the attention of the international community on the priorities, perceptions, and interests of developing countries.

India hosted a two-day Voice of Global South Summit on January 12-13. The Summit was held in a virtual format, with 10 sessions in total. It saw the participation of Leaders and Ministers from 125 countries of the Global South

In the virtual conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 'human-centric globalization' at the Voice of Global South Summit, one that does not create a climate crisis or debt crisis.

"We all appreciate the principle of globalization. India's philosophy has always seen the world as one family. However, developing countries desire globalization that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis," the Prime Minister said in his opening remarks at the Concluding Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit.

PM Modi stressed that India wants globalization that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains. "We want globalization that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a 'human-centric globalization'," he added.

PM Modi announced the "Global South Centre of Excellence" to undertake research on developing solutions or best practices that would help the members of the developing world.



"This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices of any of our countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South," he added.

The Prime Minister said India's G20 Presidency will attempt to voice the views of the Global South on these important issues.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the Foreign Ministers Session, said that during its G20 presidency, India will articulate an agenda that will prioritize a new globalization paradigm focused on vulnerable populations and decentralization and bringing down walls in accessing opportunities around the world.

Jaishankar also said India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just its G20 partners, but also our fellow citizens in the Global South.

"This is an opportunity for India to articulate an agenda and for the Global South to show the way," he said.

The minister said India and the Global South not only have a common future but also a common past.

"We shoulder burdens of a colonial past, even as we face inequities of the current world order." (ANI)

