Indo-Pacific is centre of global geopolitics, economics: Admiral Karambir Singh

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Emphasising that Indo-Pacific is a "centre of gravity" of global geopolitics and economics, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that it houses nearly 61 per cent of the global population and contributes to 62 per cent of the global GDP.

"When we talk of the contours of the Indo-Pacific, we all know the increasing relevance of the Indo-Pacific," he said.



Underlining that boundaries are not important when it comes to defining the Indo Pacific, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that most nations are articulating and reorienting their strategies to Indo-Pacific.

The region washes the shore of six of the globe's seven continents, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the dialogue on Wednesday emphasising that India is committed to respecting rights of all nations as per the UN Convention on Law of Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

"We are fully determined to protect the legitimate rights and interests of our country in relation to our territorial water and exclusive economic zone while supporting the maintenance of a rule-based maritime system as mandated under UNCLOS 1982," he said. (ANI)

