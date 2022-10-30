Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict figures prominently in talks between Jaishankar and Cleverly

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee special meeting and discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

"Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly on his first India visit; shortly after our meeting in New York last month. Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific," tweeted Jaishankar.

The 2030 Roadmap is the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"India is a powerful voice on the international stage and an important partner for the UK. Had a positive and productive meeting with@DrSJaishankar. We discussed collaboration on trade, investment, defence & security to improve the lives and livelihoods of our citizens," tweeted Cleverly responding to EAM Jaishankar.

Cleverly visited India to strengthen UK-India relations and discuss economic cooperation as well as global security challenges.



Notably, this is the first visit by a top-ranking official from Britain after Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK's first Indian-origin prime minister.

"Excellent first visit to Delhi & Mumbai by @JamesCleverly in same week he is reappointed as Foreign Secretary & @RishiSunak becomes PM #India #UK," tweeted British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis.

The two-day Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in India marks the first time since 2015, that the committee has met outside UN Headquarters in New York.

The discussion focussed on three areas: the internet and social media; financing for global terror networks; and the proliferation of unmanned aerial systems, such as drones.

The Counter-Terrorism Committee was established by unanimous consent on 28 September 2001, in the wake of the 11 September terrorist attacks in the United States, and all 15 Security Council members sit on it.

The Committee is tasked with monitoring the implementation of measures to enhance countries' legal and institutional counter-terrorism abilities, at every level, locally and internationally. (ANI)

