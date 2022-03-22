Indo-Pacific, Ukraine situation figure in Jaishankar's discussions with visiting US Under Secretary of State

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and held discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation as also on the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation.

"Pleased to meet @UnderSecStateP. Good discussion on expanding our bilateral cooperation, on South Asia, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Nuland is visiting Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka with an interagency delegation to underscore US commitment to, and cooperation with, Indo-Pacific partners.



Nuland and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had on Monday co-chaired India-US Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The two sides reviewed progress in various domains under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with President Joe Biden in Washington in September 2021. Both sides welcomed regular high-level dialogue and engagement, including productive meetings of bilateral mechanisms which led to intensifying of cooperation across all pillars of bilateral agenda.

Ministry of External Affairs had said in a release that FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others. India and the US agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues. (ANI)

