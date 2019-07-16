Representative Image
Indonesia: 5.7 Ritcher quake jolts Bali, no tsunami alert issued

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:45 IST

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake was recorded to have taken place at 8:18 a.m. (local time), 83 kilometres southwest of Nusa Dua, Bali, at a depth of 91.6 kilometres.
The earthquake triggered panic and damaged homes and other buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Citing the Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics Agency here, The Jakarta Post reported that the quake could be felt across Bali, on Lombok Island in West Nusa Tenggara and also in some parts of East Java.
This is the third consecutive time when Indonesia is being struck by an earthquake, after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the same region on Monday, preceded by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake on Sunday. (ANI)

