Indonesia: 6 killed in Maluku earthquake

Maluku [Indonesia], Sept 26 (ANI): Atleast six people were killed and more than a dozen others suffered injuries after an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off Indonesia's Maluku province, an official said.

The quake hit the province on Thursday early morning, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 23:46 UTC, was registered at a depth of 29.9 kilometres, about 8 kilometres near Seram Islands in Maluku province in central Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No tsunami warning has been issued.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

