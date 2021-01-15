Indonesia: Death toll from earthquake rises to 35

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 15 (ANI): The death toll in Indonesia due to an earthquake that struck West Sulawesi province has risen to 35, Xinhua reported citing the National Disaster Management Agency on Friday.

Over 630 people have suffered injuries and around 15,000 others were displaced at 10 evacuation posts.

"Nine people died in Majene district, and 26 others in Mamuju district, bringing the total death toll to 35," said the West Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency's head Darno Majid.



The earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter Scale rocked West Sulawesi at 2:28 am local times, with an epicentre at 6 km northeast of Majene, and a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake also damaged around 300 houses, hotels, government buildings, hospitals and minimarkets besides cutting off electricity, communications, and roads.

On Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook the same location at 2:35 pm local time. (ANI)

