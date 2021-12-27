Indonesia report 120 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua) The number of coronavirus cases in Indonesia on Monday reached 4,261,879 as 120 new cases were registered within the past one day, the country's COVID-19 Task Force said.



In the past 24 hours, the Southeast Asian nation also recorded 271 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 4,113,320, while eight more people died of the disease, taking the death toll to 144,063.

Targeting to vaccinate over 208 million people, the country has inoculated COVID-19 vaccines to 156,994,786 people for the first dose, 110,812,856 for the second dose and 1,280,673 for the third or booster dose.

The country has recorded 46 cases of the more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

