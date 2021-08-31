Indonesia reports 10,534 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 532 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 10,534 within one day to 4,089,801, with the death toll adding by 532 to 133,023, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.



According to the ministry, 16,781 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,760,497.

To date, at least 35.85 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 63.11 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

