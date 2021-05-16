Indonesia reports 2,385 new COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,385 within one day to 1,736,670, with the death toll going up by 144 to 47,967, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.



According to the ministry, 4,181 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,597,067.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 723 new cases, Central Java 248, Jakarta 227, Riau Islands 190 and East Java 183. (ANI/Xinhua)

