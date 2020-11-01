Indonesia reports 2,696 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 74 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,696 within one day to 412,784, with the death toll adding by 74 to 13,943, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 4,141 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 341,942.



The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 608 new cases, Central Java 458, East Java 253, West Java 245 and West Sumatra 225.

No more new positive cases were found in four provinces, namely Jambi, Central Kalimantan, North Maluku and Papua. (ANI/Xinhua)

