Indonesia reports 3,143 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,143 within one day to 410,088, with the death toll adding by 87 to 13,869, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, 3,506 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 337,801.



The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 750 new cases, Central Java 617, West Java 411, West Sumatra 252 and East Java 223.

No more new positive cases were found in four provinces, namely Jambi, Bengkulu, Gorontalo and North Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

