Indonesia reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia has confirmed 404 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 4,264,136, the country's COVID-19 task force said on Wednesday.



In the last 24 hours, the country recorded that 180 more patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 4,115,149, and four more people died of the disease, raising the death toll to 144,109.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccinations in the Southeast Asian country have reached 167,226,243 for the first doses, 114,822,604 for the second doses and 1,295,326 for the third or booster doses.

Based on a survey measuring herd immunity from November to December 2021, the task force said that 86.6 percent of the population in Indonesia has had antibodies against COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

