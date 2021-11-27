Indonesia reports 404 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 404 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,255,672, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 143,807, while 260 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,103,639.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.



More than 138.11 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 93.66 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia has so far administered over 233.01 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

