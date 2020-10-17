Indonesia reports 4,301 fresh COVID-19 cases, 84 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,301 within one day to 357,762, with the death toll adding by 84 to 12,431, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 4,048 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 281,592.



The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 974 new cases, West Java 500, West Sumatra 450, Central Java 416 and Riau 256.

No more new positive cases were found in three provinces, namely Riau Islands, Gorontalo and North Maluku. (ANI/Xinhua)

