Indonesia reports 4,585 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,585 within one day to 1,604,348, with the death toll adding by 96 to 43,424, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 4,873 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,455,065.



The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 950 new cases, West Java 769, Central Java 396, Riau 330 and East Java 241.

No new positive cases were found in West Nusa Tenggara province.


