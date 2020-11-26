Indonesia reports 4,917 new COVID-19 cases, 127 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,917 within one day to 516,753, with the death toll adding by 127 to 16,352, the health ministry said on Thursday.



According to the ministry, 3,842 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 433,649.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,064 new cases, West Java 776, Central Java 559, East Java 390, and West Sumatra 307. (ANI/Xinhua)

