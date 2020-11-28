Indonesia reports 5,418 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia recorded 5,418 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking its total count to 527,999, Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll has increased by 125 to 16,646.



According to the ministry, 4,527 more patients have been discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recoveries to 441,983.

Coronavirus has spread to all 34 provinces in the country.

Jakarta recorded 1,370 new cases, Central Java 1,118, East Java 453, West Java 367, and Banten 234 in the past 24 hours. (ANI/Xinhua)

