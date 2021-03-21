Indonesia reports 5,656 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,656 within one day to 1,455,788, with the death toll adding by 108 to 39,447, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 5,760 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,284,725.



The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,937 new cases, West Java 822, East Java 289, Yogyakarta 242 and Banten 233.

No new positive cases were found in West Sulawesi province. (ANI/Xinhua)

