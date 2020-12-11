Indonesia reports 6,033 new COVID-19 cases, 165 new deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,033 within one day to 598,933, with the death toll adding by 165 to 18,336, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.



According to the ministry, 4,530 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 491,975.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,180 new cases, Central Java 998, West Java 960, East Java 796 and South Sulawesi 219. (ANI/Xinhua)

