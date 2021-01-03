Indonesia reports 6,877 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,877 within one day to 765,350, with the death toll adding by 179 to 22,734, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.



According to the ministry, 6,419 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 631,937.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,658 new cases, West Java 1,232, Central Java 928, East Java 599 and South Sulawesi 595. (ANI/Xinhua)

