Indonesia reports 7,903 new COVID-19 cases

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,903 within one day to 727,122, with the death toll adding by 251 to 21,703, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.



According to the ministry, 6,805 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 596,783.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,056 new cases, West Java 1,329, Central Java 1,056, East Java 789 and South Sulawesi 568. (ANI/Xinhua)

