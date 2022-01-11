Indonesia reports 802 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 802 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's tally of infections to 4,267,451, according to the country's health ministry.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by eight to 144,144, while 446 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,116,648.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the government has decided to administer the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines starting on Wednesday prioritizing the elderly and the vulnerable group.



The booster doses are considered important to increase people's immunity as the coronavirus continues to mutate, he said, adding that recipients are required to have previously received the second doses more than six months ago.

As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, more than 171.05 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 117.33 million have taken the second doses.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has administered over 289.71 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

