Indonesia reports record daily COVID-19 cases at 34,379, deaths at 1,040

Jakarta (Indonesia) July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 34,379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,379,397, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported that the COVID-19-related death toll added by 1,040, the biggest daily rise since the pandemic hit the country in March last year, to 62,908.



An additional 14,835 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,973,388.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 9,366 new cases, West Java 8,591, Central Java 3,823, East Java 2,548 and Yogyakarta 1,370. (ANI/Xinhua)

