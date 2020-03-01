Indonesia temporarily closes embassy in Seoul as COVID-19 spreads

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 1 (VNA/ANI): The offices of the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) in South Korea's capital city of Seoul have been temporarily closed after a COVID-19 case was reported in a nearby area.

The Indonesian Embassy complex and the IIPC office are located near Yeouido, Seoul's main investment and financial district, where an employee of state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea was found to have COVID-19 on February 27.

Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Umar Hadi said the closure is only temporary.

With the office closure, public service counters for the handling of visas, passports and consular services in the embassy will be closed temporarily. Extra safety measures to disinfect the embassy complex and the IIPC office are ongoing, he noted. (VNA/ANI)

