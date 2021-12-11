Indonesian Defence Minister signs condolence book on demise of CDS General Rawat, calls him a great Indian patriot

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 10 (ANI): Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto personally signed the condolence book in Jakarta on the tragic demise of Chief Of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in Jakarta on Friday and called him a great Indian patriot.



"On the behalf of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, I would like to express our deepest condolences on the tragic loss of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, Indian Armed Forces," wrote Subianto in the condolence book.

"He was a good friend and a great Indian patriot. May he rest in peace with highest regards," he added.

The mortal remains of CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid side by side on the same pyre for cremation at the Brar Square crematorium. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini lit the pyre. CDS General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others died in a military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. (ANI)

