Indonesia's Chief Security Minister wounded after stabbing attack, assailant arrested

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indonesia's Chief Security Minister Wiranto sustained injuries after he was stabbed by a man on Thursday during his visit to Pandeglang town in Banten province.

Police have arrested the attacker and his suspected female co-conspirator and are investigating if they were inspired by the ISIS radicalism, reported Sputnik news agency.

The minister has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

