Infighting intensifies among pro and anti-Pakistan Taliban factions

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 17 (ANI): The pro and anti-Pakistan Taliban factions have declared an all-out war on each other as evidenced by the blast at the Kuchlak Madrassa near Quetta which appears to be executed by the anti-Pakistan Taliban groups.

This seminary was known for its ISI links and frequented by the leadership of the pro-Pakistan Taliban Groups including Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada - Pakistan backed Taliban Chief.

Haibatulla escaped just before the blast. A few days ago, Sadr Ibrahim, Taliban commander who had fallen out with Pakistan was killed in Kandahar by U.S. bombing reportedly due to inputs provided by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The ISI and its proxies are providing location details to US drone command for taking out anti-Pakistan Taliban leadership.

Hafiz Ahmadullah, the brother of Haibatullah Akhundzada was among the four people killed during Friday prayers at Kuchlak Madrassa.

Sources said that Hafiz was the imam of the Khair Ul Madarais mosque.

The duties of the mosque were handed over to Ahmadullah by Haibatullah after he was appointed as the emir of the Taliban group in 2016.

Haibatullah hails from Kandahar province of Afghanistan and he fought against the Russians during the 1980s and then joined the Taliban movement in 1994 under the leadership of late Taliban leader Mullah Omar, who established strict Islamic law in Afghanistan.

The attack in Quetta comes just days after Taliban representatives and U.S. officials ended their eighth round of negotiations in Doha, the capital city of Qatar. (ANI)