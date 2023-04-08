Inflation in Pakistan breaking all records, says UKPNP Chief Shaukat Ali Kashmiri

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Taking a sharp dig at the current rulers of Pakistan, Human Rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, has said inflation in the country was breaking all records, inching Pakistan towards default.

He took to Twitter to say that the government's Austerity Scheme is buried in a grand way in the four provinces, namely Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

"The government's Austerity Scheme is buried in a grand way in the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. Inflation is breaking all records, and Pakistan is inching towards default, but rulers' lavish expenses are at their peak," the UKPNP Chief tweeted.

He also highlighted the issue of long load-shedding which remains frequent in the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan.



In a tweet, he wrote, "The non-supply of drinking water, long load shedding, and supply of poor-quality flour had enraged the women of Gilgit so much that they came out on roads to protest. They shouted slogans against the government and staged a dharna at the office of the Commissioner of Gilgit", demanding the fulfilment of basic needs of people in PoK.



Time and again, Gilgit-Baltistan has witnessed protests as people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have time and again accused Islamabad of exploiting their resources and not meeting the corresponding column of their needs.

The region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which Pakistan claims to be an autonomous region has been struggling to secure even basic rights for over seven decades.

As per the PoK framework, PoK has its own Prime Minister, President and Supreme Court, but the region is directly controlled by Islamabad through the Kashmir Council, whose chairman is the Prime Minister of Pakistan. (ANI)

